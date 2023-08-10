WATERVILLE — No need to table charity work at the North Central Washington Fair.

The NCW Fair partnered with 11 nonprofits to rehabilitate and repaint 11 picnic tables — initially slated for disposal — to display and then auction at the fair. Proceeds from the auction will go to the participating nonprofits.



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

