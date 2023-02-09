unemployment graph

The unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties ticked up to 6.1% in December 2022, higher than the two counties saw in during the final month of 2021.

NCW — The unemployment rate for North Central Washington ticked up over a percentage point to 6.1% in December, though employment in nonfarming jobs remained largely steady.

Chelan and Douglas counties had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in November.



