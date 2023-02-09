NCW — The unemployment rate for North Central Washington ticked up over a percentage point to 6.1% in December, though employment in nonfarming jobs remained largely steady.
Chelan and Douglas counties had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in November.
In total, there were only about 100 fewer people employed in nonfarming jobs between November and December, according to a labor area summary of the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area prepared by Don Meseck, a regional economist at the state Employment Security Department. The MSA is a combination of both Chelan and Douglas Counties.
Between November and December, the total private employment remained unchanged. Goods-producing and service-providing jobs each dropped by around 100 jobs, while the leisure and hospitality sector added about 100 jobs.
“The one’s that’s really slowed down is construction, with ... actually a negative growth rate between December 2021 and 2022,” Meseck said. “Noteworthy, especially, I think is the growth in health services, private health services. We were up 600 jobs between December 2021 and 2022. Leisure and hospitality have rebounded, up 500 jobs.”
While the counties have added 1,700 nonfarming jobs over the past year, the unemployment rate is up over a point and a half from last December’s 4.4%. Meseck attributed the increase to two factors: a declining labor force and increased unemployment.
“The unemployment rate’s rising, the labor force has been shrinking now for several months,” Meseck said. “Compared, not only with last year but compared with the pre-COVID era.”
A declining labor force is not unique to Chelan and Douglas Counties. Meseck said he’s noticed similar trends in Okanogan, Kittitas and Yakima counties, where he also serves as the regional economist.
“It’s pretty much a swath through Central Washington, with the weak labor force, shrinking labor force,” Meseck said, noting the decline bucks statewide trends.
The labor force in Chelan and Douglas counties decreased monthly from May through the end of the year in 2022 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019. Meanwhile, the state labor force outpaced and expanded each month in 2022 compared to the corresponding month in 2019, the growth has slowed.
“The state’s labor force is still growing, but its growth rate is decelerating,” Meseck said.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201
on Twitter @roland_mitchell
World staff writer
Digital Editor. CWU grad.
