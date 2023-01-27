A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
WATERVILLE — Bail was set at $3 million in the case of the Badger Mountain homicide, where a 27-year-old man on Jan. 21 allegedly killed a woman and shot at two witnesses.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
WATERVILLE — Bail was set at $3 million in the case of the Badger Mountain homicide, where a 27-year-old man on Jan. 21 allegedly killed a woman and shot at two witnesses.
The alleged shooter, Dalton Scott Potter, of Wenatchee, made a preliminary appearance on Jan. 25 in Douglas County Superior Court.
Potter did not answer when asked for his name and his address at the hearing, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 23, but was delayed twice.
Judge Brian Huber set bail at $3 million per the recommendation of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. If Potter is unable to post bail, his next court hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2. If he does, the hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Potter was arrested Saturday in the Badger Mountain Road area on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
On Jan. 25, Potter was charged with 13 felonies. The charges include:
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office detectives believe Potter shot to death Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, of Kennewick, and then shot at a father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 1700 block of Badger Mountain Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. They were traveling behind a Kia Soul allegedly driven by Potter. The Kia and gun were both registered to Longwell, who was the sole Kia passenger.
Potter was held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center as of Jan. 27.
He was convicted in 2018 of a domestic violence-related charge of residential burglary in Douglas County.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.