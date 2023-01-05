230103-newslocal-badgerskiopens 01.JPG
Chad and Jacque Clements make their way down one of the runs during opening day at Badger Mountain Ski Hill on Saturday. Chad and Jacque frequently make it up to the mountain year after year. The mountain features three lifts, sled and inner tube runs, and is operated by the Waterville Lions Club.

A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

WATERVILLE — A tow rope whirred to life up on the Badger Mountain Ski Area Saturday as skiers and snowboarders awaited their turn to get up to the top of the hill.

230103-newslocal-badgerskiopens 02.JPG
Cody Lowe, of Waterville, helps his son Tucker, 3, as they both ski down one of the rope tow runs during opening day at Badger Mountain Ski Hill on Saturday.
230103-newslocal-badgerskiopens 03.JPG
Skiers and snowboarders make their way down one of the runs at Badger Mountain Ski Hill during opening day on Saturday.
230103-newslocal-badgerskiopens 04.JPG
Dietrich Daling, Waterville, snowboards through fresh powder during opening day at Badger Mountain Ski Hill near Waterville on Saturday. 
230103-newslocal-badgerskiopens 05.JPG
"Danger" Dan Osborn, of Leavenworth, skies down one of the runs at Badger Mountain Ski Hill during opening day on Saturday.
230103-newslocal-badgerskiopens 06.JPG
Skiers use the T-bar to make their way up Badger Mountain Ski Hill during opening day on Saturday.


