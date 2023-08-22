EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Health District was notified by a Douglas County resident of a pet-only exposure to a bat that tested positive for rabies.
Two dogs were exposed to the bat — confirmed positive by the state Department of Health on Aug. 16 — but were up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations, according to a health district news release. Even so, the dogs received revaccinations post exposure by their veterinarian.
This is the second case of a bat testing positive for rabies this year.
The animals are with their owner and being “closely observed” for any signs of illness for the next 45 days. It is required by state law to vaccinate your pets with the rabies vaccine.
Contact your local veterinarian if you believe your pet was in contact with a bat. Here are a few things people can do to protect your pet from rabies:
Keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date.
Directly supervise your pets when outdoors.
Keep stray animals who may be unvaccinated away.
The health district said that anyone who is in contact with a rabid bat is at risk for getting rabies and should seek medical evaluation immediately. Untreated rabies is almost always fatal.
For residents of Chelan and Douglas counties, contact if you or your pets have direct contact with a bat. The Chelan-Douglas Health District can be reached at (509) 886-6400.
Find more information about rabies here. And for information about capturing a bat that has made its way into your home, for example, or has had direct contact with a person or pet, go here.
