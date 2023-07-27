WATERVILLE — Monty Black has resigned from his seat on the Waterville Town Council.

Black, formerly the council member in position 1, moved to an East Wenatchee address, which makes him ineligible to serve on the council.



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?