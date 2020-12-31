Waterville residents and others in the area turned out in strong numbers for the Red Cross December blood drive at the NCW Fair Community Hall on Dec. 17.
Blood drive coordinator Ann Lewis said of 34 appointments for the day 31 were booked. Lewis wrote in an email on Dec. 22 that 25 units of blood were collected. Members of the Waterville School community were big contributors, providing six units of blood, two of these from first-time donors.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” Lewis said of all those who donated.
Lewis was helped at the drive by her daughter Rylann, a seventh-grader at Waterville School. Rylann Lewis baked cookies and pre-bagged these in Ziploc bags. She also set up before the drive, greeted people at the door, and got them checked in, helped man the canteen, and cleaned up at the end.
Rylann, who has also helped at previous drives, said that she likes to do something to help the community out.
Another student helper was senior McKenna Gurnard, who also helped with set up and clean up, checking people in, and manning the canteen.
The Waterville blood drive standby, sandwiches made with a special filling designed to build the blood back up, were absent at this drive due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, there were a variety of packaged treats and snacks, in addition to the cookies.
School nurse Jackie Finkbeiner took people’s temperatures as they came into the building, and also donated a “Power Red.” This donation makes use of a special machine to donate two units of red blood cells while returning the plasma and platelets to the donor.
Finkbeiner said she has been donating blood since she was in high school. This is the second time for her to donate the Power Red. Finkbeiner said she does it because she has a high iron count.
“I might as well because it doesn’t hurt me at all to donate it,” Finkbeiner said.
Finkbeiner said she is motivated to donate blood because she has had some family members with cancer who needed blood transfusions. Also, as a registered nurse she is aware that blood is needed.
“You know how often it gets used,” Finkbeiner said.
Ann Lewis said that she is expecting to have to step down as coordinator, so the Red Cross will be looking for a new volunteer for that position. Those interested should call Lewis at 745-8206. The position involves coordinating the three blood drives held in Waterville each year. The drives are held in February, June and December.
The next Waterville blood drive is scheduled for Feb. 18. Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org.