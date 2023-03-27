220902-newslocal-bobalab 08.JPG (copy) (copy)
The first Boba Lab, at 4 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee, opened Aug. 23, 2022.

 Business World photo/Loren Benoit

WENATCHEE — After eight months in business in Wenatchee, Boba Lab recently announced its second shop will open in East Wenatchee.

Jairo and Vasty Alpire

Boba Lab owners

Boba Lab opened in August 2022 in a 534-square-foot space on Mission Street, Wenatchee, and quickly began selling out and making more homemade boba.

Co-owner Jairo Alpire makes a guava cranberry slushy for a customer Sept. 2, 2022, at Boba Lab. Jairo opened the business in Wenatchee with his sister Vasty Alpire and family on Aug. 23. Boba Tea, also known as bubble tea or pearl tea, is a Taiwanese-based drink often featuring a delicious combination of toppings such as tapioca pearls.


