Co-owner Jairo Alpire makes a guava cranberry slushy for a customer Sept. 2, 2022, at Boba Lab. Jairo opened the business in Wenatchee with his sister Vasty Alpire and family on Aug. 23. Boba Tea, also known as bubble tea or pearl tea, is a Taiwanese-based drink often featuring a delicious combination of toppings such as tapioca pearls.
WENATCHEE — After eight months in business in Wenatchee, Boba Lab recently announced its second shop will open in East Wenatchee.
Boba Lab opened in August 2022 in a 534-square-foot space on Mission Street, Wenatchee, and quickly began selling out and making more homemade boba.
Now, the company sells about 100 drinks daily, said owners Vasty and Jairo Alpire, so the brother and sister team decided to open a second location. They started looking for a new place in November 2022 and found the perfect fit.
The secondary location is at 610 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, and will open mid-April, although the exact opening date is still in the works. The monthly lease is around $2,000.
“What sold us on this location was the parking, space but mostly the potential it had for us to execute our ideas and plans. The place was also ready for us to get started on doing renovations,” said Jairo Alpire.
The new location will come with changes and additions, but the owners were tight-lipped about the space.
“I want to keep the changes under wraps, but there’s more seating where people can sit and hangout. There’s fun ideas we want to try and this location will let us try it out,” Jairo and Vasty Alpire said.
Jairo and Vasty have taken into account some customer recommendations and hope to implement new drink combinations and try different things. Among the current drinks are black tea-based smoothies, slushies and specialties with flavors ranging from coconut, mango and peach to dragonfruit.
They also hired a handful of new staff members to work at the new location who will begin training soon.
With new things coming, Jairo and Vasty remain positive for the outcome of the business.
“We can only worry about the things we’re in control of. I see it going well in providing quality drinks and quality service. And also our brand being established in the valley,” Jairo Alpire said.
Looking into the future, Jairo and Vasty said they are pondering the idea of opening a third location, so people in other places can try their boba.
“We are looking at different cities hoping to find a place that meets our vision. One of our goals is to open a place in a nearby city. We’ve had people come from other places just to try out boba and it warms our heart,” Jairo said.
Jairo and Vasty said they are thankful for their customers and the constant support they receive.
“We owe everything to our customers. They’re the reason we’re able to open a second location. They have also let us see that opening a new location will be successful. We love to see the support from people,” Jairo and Vasty said.
