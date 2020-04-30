A K-9 trained to detect cadavers was crucial in speeding the search for a body in the rubble of Kopey’s Garage, which burned down April 16.
The garage’s owner, Ray Kope, 87, had been unaccounted for since the fire, and his body was believed to be at the scene.
According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office press release, on April 21 the dog identified several possible areas where the body might be located. Douglas County detectives, the coroner and the fire marshal returned to the scene the next day, and with the help of heavy equipment, were able to recover the body.
The coroner is working to identify the body, the release said. The fire marshal completed his investigation at the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
In the week after the fire, memorial banners were placed on the fence at the scene and in front of the former Kopey’s Restaurant down the street. Around these, people placed balloons, flowers, notes, a cross and other items to remember Kope.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson said Friday that the recovery of the body changes what the town will be able to do in terms of cleanup.
The property now belongs to Kope’s estate, and family members will be responsible for cleanup. The town will work on repairs on its own property, like broken street lights.
Link Transit has moved the bus stop that used to be in front of the garage about 20 feet east toward the Pioneer Park Deli. The shelter has been removed.
Thompson said some residents have expressed interest in the bricks from the building. She said these are the property of the estate, and the town does not have any jurisdiction to give them away.
At the April 20 Town Council meeting, Thompson said that, in response to difficulty with the first fire hydrant tried during the fire, Utility Superintendent Marty Ramin will test all of the town’s fire hydrants.