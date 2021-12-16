The Waterville Booster Club met this past Tuesday to discuss and award their fall 2021 grants to classes, clubs, and sports teams throughout the Waterville School District. In this round of grants, the club awarded nearly $12,000 towards 11 applications.
The funds were raised through the Booster Club Gala, a dinner and auction, held in November. Funds were awarded to approximately $1,200 raised for the school’s general ASB funds and $3,500 raised for the Shocker in Need Fund, a fund earmarked to help Waterville students whose families are in financial need purchase school and sports supplies so they can be fully included throughout their school experiences.
Booster Club member Kimberly Gormley spoke about the group’s thankfulness for the community’s involvement in helping to raise funds that allowed these grants to happen.
“Thanks to the tremendous support of our recent gala and auction, the Booster Club is able to provide opportunities for Waterville students that would be impossible with state support alone,” said Gormley.
In addition to the 11 awarded grants, the Booster Club requested additional information or action be taken on three more applications, which may lead the awarded amounts to increase.
All the applications focused on improving the school, students’ classroom experiences, or the quality of supplies for clubs and sports teams. The items requested are things that would not normally be funded by the school district’s funds but are focused on bettering the schools or the experiences of the students. Some of the awarded grants focus on academics such as model rocket and flight motors for a science unit for the fourth grade, food scales and temperature sensors for Food Science students, a reading program for the third graders, a green screen and lighting for Business Communications and Marketing students, and supplies for Special Education students. Awards were also made for a new leg extension machine for the school’s weight room, a replacement projector screen to replace the aging screen in the gym, travel bags for the boys basketball team, and new games for the school’s E-Sports team.
“While we were not able to award every application funding, we were impressed with all the ideas presented in the applications. We are thankful of every school staff member who submitted an application for their commitment to our town’s children and their desire to continue to think out of the box for innovative ways to make their students’ school experiences be the very best they can be,” said Gormley.
In addition to the three applications the Waterville Booster Club is awaiting more information or follow-up action on, the club will hold another round of grants in the spring. They also provide support to Waterville sports teams and clubs throughout the year as the needs arise.