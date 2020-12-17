The Town of Waterville has purchased nine HEPA air purification devices for use in local businesses. The air purification devices were one way the town was able to use CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funds to provide assistance within the town of Waterville. The information was announced during the Dec. 7 regular town council meeting.
The purification devices are being disbursed and installed in businesses town staff felt had the highest volume of traffic.
Additional CARES funding was used to purchase jackets and material to make protective gowns for the Waterville Ambulance crew.
Waterville was awarded a maximum of $53,325 in CARES reimbursement funding. The deadline to spend the funds was set at Nov. 30, and Mayor Jill Thompson said during the meeting she had not yet heard a word about whether the funding would be extended. Clerk/treasurer Marsha Peterson said on Dec. 8 total town claims so far had reached $14,991.
In other matters, the council passed its 2021 final budget after a hearing in which no comments from the public were received. It also passed the amended 2020 final budget. Peterson said the amended budget reflects the receipt of unanticipated grant money, such as the CARES funding, Transportation Improvement Board Relight Washington money, and the Department of Natural Resources grant for developing the forestry plan. It also reflects a $20,000 transfer from the current expense fund to the park fund. Peterson said the transfer was needed because the pool fund started in 2020 with a shortfall due to costs for some long-term projects undertaken in 2019.
The council approved an Interlocal Cooperative Agreement with Douglas County for hiring the county’s code enforcement officer on an hourly basis. The council also approved a renewed contract with Davis Arneil Law Firm for the services of town attorney Steve Smith. They approved an amended logging contract with Elite Logging & Excavation for commercial logging of the town property on Badger Mountain.
Link Board Representative Joyce Huber reported Link had passed its 2021 budget at the most recent meeting.
Thompson reported that a proposal to rezone the blocks encompassed by Chelan Avenue, South Rainier Avenue, Birch Street, and Walnut Street had moved onto the Department of Commerce and that the town had requested that the process of rezoning be expedited. Peterson said on Dec. 8 town hall had just learned that the expedited process was not possible for this type of re-zoning. So the council will consider the change after the standard 60-day review period.
According to Thompson, the Historic Preservation Commission has been awarded the Sivinski Grant of $1,500 for providing instruction on how to repoint historic brick buildings. A workshop on this skill will be conducted in the spring, if possible, and will be available to members of the public.
The commission is in the process of working on its survey of historic buildings in town. The Blue Rooster, located in the historic Waterville Grange Hall building, is set to be the first building on the town’s new local historic register.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month via Zoom. For more information, inquire at town hall.
Thompson said that the Livestock Ordinance Update Committee will meet on Dec. 15 to work on revisions to the livestock ordinance. She said that they would be bringing their revisions before the council at the Dec. 21 meeting.
The Douglas County Commissioners have approved a grant of $8,000 from Solid Waste of Douglas County to help pay for a new waste oil furnace to heat the town shop. The total cost of the furnace is about $12,000. The town collects waste motor oil from residents to fuel the furnace.
Town hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday and on Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 via Zoom.