Carol Cowling was presented the 2021 NCW Fair Volunteer of the Year award on the last day of the fair at the Sunday rodeo.
Every year the NCW Fair Board makes recommendations to the Douglas County Commissioners for the award. This year, Douglas County Commissioner Marc Straub made the announcement that Cowling was the recipient.
“This year’s recipient will join a distinguished group of past year recipients who best exemplify the heart and soul of our fair – our many selfless volunteers. For those of us who have played a role in producing events, we know keenly-well that without the dedication of volunteers such as this year’s recipient, events like our NCW Fair simply would not be possible,” said Straub during the award announcement.
Before announcing Cowling as the awardee, Commissioner Straub spoke about her contributions to the fair.
“While the fair is generally considered an event for the youth – and this year’s recipient is very supportive of youth events – this individual is also passionate about supporting and encouraging adult participation too. In fact, this individual is known to provide incentives and awards with her own money to show appreciation to exhibitors. This volunteer promotes the use of the fairgrounds throughout the year, including events that help to tell the story of agriculture in NCW – especially to those who might otherwise not be as familiar with agriculture, farming practices and conservation,” said Straub.
The Douglas County Commissioner said Cowling was extremely dependable and a great ambassador to the fair as he described her 35 years serving as a barn superintendent after already serving five years as an assistant barn superintendent. He pointed out that during the fair, she opened her barn at 6 a.m. every morning and did not close it until 9 p.m. Cowling kept her barn clean and decorated, organized the entries, found judges for events in her barn, and coordinating her events with 4-H and FFA. Straub also talked about Cowling organizing events to educate the spectators.
“This year’s Volunteer of the Year recipient takes pride in helping the horse exhibits thrive and each year enjoys organizing the horse trail class events which includes building and maintaining gates, bridges and walkovers, while educating spectators about the important relationship that is established between horse and rider in order to be a successful team,” said Straub.
Truly, Carol Cowling has put in a lot of hard work to help make the fair a success and is a worthy recipient of this year’s NCW Fair Volunteer of the Year award.