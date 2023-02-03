WENATCHEE — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed lesser charges against Julius James Ceballos, in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman, and will seek an 8.5-year prison sentence.
Ceballos, a 22-year-old Wenatchee resident, was arrested June 29, 2021 on suspicion of killing Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez on Oct. 15, 2019. He was initially charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree murder.
Her body was found in March 2020 in the Horse Lake Preserve, about 3.5 miles by road from a North Wenatchee Avenue home where detectives believe she was stabbed to death, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
Witnesses who claimed to have spoken with Ceballos about the Waterville girl’s disappearance said Ceballos killed her because she disrespected his gang, according to the affidavit.
The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney's Office added an additional charge of second-degree murder July 15, 2021.
The main issue with the case was that no forensic evidence was found at the crime scene due to the five-month delay in finding the victim's body, wrote Ryan Valaas, Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, in an email. Prosecutors also expected to find "photographic or video evidence" on one of Ceballos's electronic devices, but nothing was found, he wrote.
"The State’s case was reliant on the testimony and cooperation of a single witness," Valaas wrote in an email. "She has been very helpful but is dealing with her own issues that raised the risk to her failing to appear or testify. There were a couple other key witnesses who have either been uncooperative or extremely unreliable."
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the murder charges and filed amended charges of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to the amended charges filed Wednesday.
The agreement was "discussed at length with both the victim's family, as well as with ... law enforcement, and everyone understood these weaknesses with the case," Valaas wrote.
The defense and prosecuting attorneys are recommending 100 months in exchange for Ceballos's guilty plea and 18 months of probation, according to Ceballos's plea deal.
Ceballos has been held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his arrest on a $2 million bail.
His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 13.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
