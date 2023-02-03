WENATCHEE — Prosecutors on Wednesday filed lesser charges against Julius James Ceballos, in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman, and will seek an 8.5-year prison sentence.

Ceballos, Julius 411958.jpg

Julius Ceballos

Ceballos, a 22-year-old Wenatchee resident, was arrested June 29, 2021 on suspicion of killing Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez on Oct. 15, 2019. He was initially charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree murder.



