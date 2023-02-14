20230213_135140.jpg

Julius James Ceballos enters Chelan County Superior Court for a sentencing hearing Monday in the death of Hannia "Paulina" Mosqueda Rodriguez.

WENATCHEE — Julius James Ceballos was sentenced Monday to 8.5 years in prison in the 2019 death of an 18-year-old Waterville woman.

Ceballos, a 22-year-old Wenatchee resident, was arrested June 29, 2021 on suspicion of killing Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez on Oct. 15, 2019.

Paulina 2.jpeg

Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodríguez
Ceballos, Julius 411958.jpg

Julius Ceballos


.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?