The Town of Waterville was able to use a surplus of $50,000 in the street fund to pay for repairs on Central Avenue during the last few weeks of September. Central Avenue from Locust Street to Third Street was resurfaced.
This information was provided by Mayor Jill Thompson during the Oct. 5 regular town council meeting. Thompson also said gravel would be put along the edges of the street to bring the new road level with the roadside.
Thompson clarified that a driveway that was done by the same company was paid for privately by the residents. Often companies will make efforts to complete all work in Waterville while they have their equipment up here, which is what happened in this case.
The council approved an ordinance increasing sewer rates by $13 beginning Jan. 1. The new sewer rate will be $58 per month for every connection. The ordinance was written up by town attorney Steve Smith following the council’s go-ahead in a vote at the previous meeting.
They also passed a resolution to start completing payroll allocations on an annual basis during the first week of October of each year. Because of time constraints, the allocations will be done in the second week of October this year. During the allocation week, town employees keep track of the time they spend on each project so that the town officials can know how to allocate their salaries from the various funds in the budget.
The council set a public hearing for the Ad Valorem Tax and Ordinance for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2. The ad valorem tax is the legally allowed amount of increase in property tax that the town is able to claim each year. It is set at a maximum of an additional 1% over the regular tax levy of the previous year.
The council received quarterly reports for the first three quarters of 2020. Thompson observed the town seems to be in good financial shape and has taken in more than it has spent.
Thompson and Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson observed the annual budget workshop held Sept. 30 went well and had strong participation from the council members.
Thompson gave the following information in her Mayor’s Report:
Chelan and Douglas Counties appear to be making progress in lowering the incidence of the coronavirus among the population. Thompson urged residents to continue to wear masks when in public.
The town’s Forest Stewardship Plan has been approved by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The plan outlines a strategy for commercial and non-commercial logging to manage the town’s forests on Badger Mountain. Thompson said that the town needs more owners of neighboring properties to participate in non-commercial thinning in order to be eligible for a cost-share program offered through the DNR.
The Tree and Park Board will have its next meeting at 2 p.m. Oct. 29. The board is currently looking for two new members. Please contact town hall for more information.
The Mosquito Control District Board is looking for one new member. The board has just one brief meeting a year. Those interested should inquire at town hall.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 and will be held via Zoom. For more information see the town website.