WATERVILLE — Douglas County prosecutors on May 11 changed the charges against two suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Elias A. Mora Ontiveros, the same day Elias' mother and other friends and family organized to demand justice in a public demonstration.
Erik Farias Reyes, 31, who investigators said shot and killed Ontiveros April 17, had a charge of attempted second-degree murder dropped in favor of a lesser charge of second-degree assault, according to court documents filed May 11.
Because the investigation is ongoing, and with the evidence available, Douglas County prosecutors said the current evidence did not support the charge of attempted second-degree murder against the woman who was with Ontiveros during the shooting, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
Farias Reyes pleaded not guilty to all four charges May 11 in Superior Court.
Juan Carlos Vazquez-Hernandez, 35, of Quincy, was initially charged with accomplice to second-degree murder and accomplice to second-degree attempted murder, but both of those charges were dropped.
Vazquez-Hernandez was instead charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, according to court documents.
"Current evidence does not, beyond a reasonable doubt, support the charge of accomplice to murder in the second degree," court documents said. Court documents filed on May 11 said his bail will need to be revisited.
More than a dozen demonstrators, including members of Ontiveros' family, organized on the corner of Memorial Park in Wenatchee, signs in hand, after prosecutors dropped charges against the third suspect, Sabrina McCubbin.
McCubbin, 24, was charged with one count of first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
Investigators initially said McCubbin allowed Erik Farias Reyes to use her Facebook account to arrange for transportation "for the purpose of avoiding apprehension by law enforcement," according to court documents.
But prosecutors dropped those charges because the investigation is ongoing "and information from search warrants to social media entities have not been returned," according to court documents.
Ontiveros' family was displeased by the decision.
"We're not happy that Sabrina has been released," said Reina Ontiveros, Ontiveros' mother. "I'm hoping that the community will help you know, voice their frustration and anger, as well because this is not okay. This has to stop."
Reina Ontiveros said she sees the issue as an ongoing problem with the courts. She recalled the case of Hannia "Paulina" Mosqueda Rodriguez, found dead in 2020 in the Horse Lake Reserve, in which the suspect was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.
Julius James Ceballos pleaded guilty in that case in Chelan County Superior Court to lesser charges — second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Ceballos initially was charged with first-degree murder.
This story originally appeared in The Wenatchee World.
