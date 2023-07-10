NCW — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners recently mulled over whether to put a unified property tax levy vote on the November ballot for voters in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Commissioners could adopt the resolution at the June 27 board meeting for the joint property tax levy, which would make payments equal for landowners in the two counties. The Port of Chelan County’s 2022 tax levy rate is roughly 17 cents per $1,000 of assessed value and the Port of Douglas County 2022 tax levy rate is roughly 13 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, according to port documents.
“The regional port gets nothing more than what it was entitled to (with its tax levy rate collection). This legislation gives us no more taxing authority,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at the June 13 commission meeting. “None, zero, nada.”
A port district is permitted to collect a regular annual property tax levy of up to 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for “general port purposes.”
If the port adopts the resolution and it’s approved by voters in both counties, both county assessor offices will establish a single unified tax, Kuntz said.
Waiting to unify the tax rate could be troublesome, as a greater tax rate gap between the two counties would make it more difficult to make the unified rate fair.
“My understanding of doing it now is the opportunity to unify the rate at a closer dollar value than waiting for the Microsoft properties to get reassessed in Douglas County and causing that split to get even bigger than it currently is,” said commissioner Richard DeRock. “If we wait, we make the situation bigger than it currently is.”
The levy would need approval from two-thirds of each of port commission, Chelan County and Douglas County, by July 1 to make it on the ballot. If commissioners opt to not put the unified tax levy on the upcoming November ballot by July 1, the port could circle back next year and add it to the 2024 ballot.
Twelfth District Rep. Keith Goehner sponsored House Bill 1663, allowing the port to pursue a unified levy in the 2023 legislative session. The bill was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee in May. Goehner introduced the bill due to a nudge from the port, according to a press release from Goehner’s office.
“We have a unique situation in Central Washington with Chelan and Douglas counties sharing a lot of services and working together on a variety of issues. That goes for our Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority,” Goehner wrote in the release. “This legislation permits that to continue by allowing tax assessments to be made in both counties equally and equitably. This allows for improved management of the ports, will strengthen regional port operations and lets both counties feel that they have the same stake in the levy process.”
Under the legislation, CDRPA can’t pursue more than what is currently collected and is capped at the 1% annual levy increase limit, according to the press release.
“While a unified tax levy does lots of good things, I just want to make sure everyone understands that the regional port may plan no additional revenue whatsoever other than what we’re entitled to (with what can be collected by the port),” Kuntz said. “With this legislation, we actually go backwards a little bit, because of our costs (for public outreach and election expenses).”
The general election is Nov. 7.
This article first appeared in The Wenatchee World.
