EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is taking dual paths to receive federal funding available in 2024 for its General Aviation Terminal Building remodel after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently rejected its airport terminal grant application for $3 million. The second run at federal funds will delay the remodel project.

new building

This illustration shows the view of Pangborn Memorial Airport's new General Aviation Terminal pilots and their passengers would see walking from the tarmac.

Commissioners discussed funding options, including the port re-attempting another grab at federal funds, at the Feb. 28 board meeting. The FAA chose projects already underway, but didn’t tell the port that was the priority beforehand, according to Kuntz.

j kuntz

Jim Kuntz

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority CEO
terminal building

Pangborn Memorial Airport's current General Aviation Terminal, built in the 1960s, will be updated and renovated.


