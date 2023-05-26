Download PDF taxiway b
This graphic illustrates the layout for the Taxiway B extension and hangar site development project. Selland Construction was awarded the bid for the $4.2 million project.

EAST WENATCHEE — Wenatchee-based Selland Construction Inc. was hired for the $4.2 million Pangborn Memorial Airport project — that includes an 800-by-500-foot extension to Taxiway B, new roadway access and eight development-ready hangar pad sites.

Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on May 23 approved the bid award and heard about needed budget recalculations, based on the originally planned nine hangar sites decreasing to eight.



