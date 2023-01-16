Mansfield

This aerial photo shows Mansfield Airport in Mansfield.

 Provided photo/State Department of Transportation

A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

MANSFIELD — The fate of the Mansfield Airport will be reevaluated after the port gathers a year of landing and takeoff counts.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?