trades

The view in 2022 of one of the semi-constructed pods abandoned by Giga Watt in Pangborn Business Park. The site will be revamped into 25 pods for a variety of tenants by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.

EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) is seeking public input for the future Trades District, located at the Pangborn Airport Business Park, via a survey found at cdrpa.org/trades-district.

The Trades District, a former Giga Watt site, (wenatcheeworld.com) includes 25 pods (at the corner of Fifth Street SE and South Union Avenue), with the design set to be finalized by June, according to a CDRPA press release. The port identified potential workshop spaces, production shops, like wineries or bakeries, speciality trade spaces and a handful of retail opportunities, such as an art studio or food truck.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?