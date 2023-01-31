trades district

The view on March 30 from one of the semi-constructed pods abandoned by Giga Watt in Pangborn Business Park.

 World photo/Emily Thornton

EAST WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is moving to the design development phase of the Trades District, which includes expanding square footage for a handful of the existing 25 abandoned crypto pods near Pangborn Memorial Airport.

Selected architect firm, Design West Architects, provided an update for the estimated $11.6 million small business incubator project on Jan. 24.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?