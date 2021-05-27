WATERVILLE — The South Douglas Conservation District was able to chip brush piles at 24 residences May 18 and 19, reducing fire danger in neighborhoods.
District coordinator Carol Cowling said that the chipping program, which includes free chipping days each spring and fall, is in its fifth year. For the first two years it was funded by a grant from the Bureau of Land Management. For the past three years it has been funded by a Washington Conservation Commission Implementation Grant.
Cowling said that the chipping was done at five residences in Waterville, five residences on Badger Mountain and 14 residences in the East Wenatchee area.
Bushmen Landscaping of Entiat performed the chipping.
Chips were left on the property for the owner to use in landscaping.
“Most people are very happy with the service we offer,” Cowling said of the chipping program.
Cowling said that people are more likely to be willing to prune away low, dead and crowded branches that can become fuel for fire when they know that someone will be coming to dispose of the branches.
She added that for the past few years the conservation district has been especially interested in getting Badger Mountain residents involved with the chipping program, as the forested mountain is at increased fire risk compared with other areas.
She said that this year three households located in the more woody areas of Badger Mountain signed up for the program, and she was pleased about that. She hopes that more Badger Mountain residents will hear about the program and get involved.
The fall chipping will be held at the beginning of November. It will be advertised in the Wenatchee World and the Empire Press as well as in the conservation district newsletter, which goes out to all mailing addresses within Douglas County. Information about the chipping days can also be found on the conservation district website at southdouglascd.org.
The conservation district accepts chipping requests for any address within the conservation district boundaries, which include the town of Waterville, Badger Mountain and south all the way to Rock Island.
For more information about the chipping days, contact the conservation district office at 745-9160.