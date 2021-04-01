United Lutheran Church and the Waterville Federated Church will be holding a joint sunrise service at Pioneer Park at 7 a.m. on Easter morning, which is April 4.
Federated Church pastor Cyrus Githinji said he got the idea for the service because, after a year of isolation, people are longing to get together with others in the community.
“We’re trying to look for ways of bringing the community together,” Githinji said.
Following the service, the two churches will provide breakfast at United Lutheran Church, which can either be taken to-go or can be enjoyed with others in the church fellowship hall.
Bill Redfield, the interim pastor of United Lutheran Church, will be providing the message, and Githinji will be leading the music.
All are welcome to the service and breakfast.