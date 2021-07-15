Waterville saw a return of classic cars this past Saturday as the Waterville Rollers Car Club hosted their annual car show this past weekend.
Traditionally the club hosts their car show as part of Waterville Days. However, this year Waterville Days was cancelled due to continued COVID-19 precautions. The car show was also canceled and transformed into a parade last year due to the pandemic. With the state easing restrictions at the end of June, the car show was able to be held in conjunction with the farmers’ market this year to provide classic car enthusiasts the opportunity to show off their works of art to those who were able to attend.
Waterville Rollers member Kevin Shawnee was helping to check in the day’s 64 entrants. He was happy to see the return of the car show along with another opportunity for life to return to its pre-pandemic ways.
“Things are getting back to normal. People are getting out and that’s what’s exciting,” said Shawnee.
In addition to providing the public the opportunity to enjoy the plethora of amazing classic cars, multiple awards were also presented at the show, including trophies for the best cars of each decade.
The club’s Facebook page thanked everybody who was able to attend the show and expressed optimism in seeing everybody next year. With life returning to normal, the hope is the Waterville Rollers Car Show will return in 2022 as a classic of our town’s annual Waterville Days.