In 1921, Dutch historian Johan Huizinga (1872 – 1945) wrote that every generation yearns for a better or more beautiful world than the one in which they live. He reasoned that our confusing present creates a more intense yearning for something better and maybe that includes something different. Nothing says that more clearly than the clothing we wear.
Styles and expectations for clothing have really changed in the 140 years of Douglas County history. The most obvious functions of clothing are modesty and warmth. The need for protection against the elements remains constant, but ideas about modesty have dramatically changed. However, people also need to consider what clothing says about occupation, financial disposition, and position in the pecking order of society.
In a time long gone, a person did not dare to dress outside of their station in life. If they did, the town square stocks, with a sign around their neck and people throwing garbage at them, would be the next stop. That is no longer true and people buy what they want or think they need.
I certainly cannot afford $200 jeans or basketball shoes, but I have seen kids with average income parents wearing them while chatting on a $1,000 phone. Sometimes, it is important to look important. Sophistication seems to be everything in the 21st century. Maybe that has always been true, even in Huizinga’s world.
Within the storehouses and displays of the Douglas County Museum, are a wide display of women’s dresses and accouterments. There is a humble house dress and apron worn for everyday things like cooking, doing laundry, or working in the garden.
Better still, how about an 1890s Sunday dress and hat that one might wear to do some shopping, attend a club meeting, or take a train ride. If one needs to attend a funeral, there is an 1890s mourning outfit. This black silk skirt and blouse with velvet overlays comes with a cape.
Stepping out; however, requires a different style. With the Roaring ’20s came shorter hemlines, which might require our Roaring ’20s flapper dress with long gloves and a Great Gatsby cigarette holder stick.
If that reaches out beyond heart’s desire, one might prefer a more simply styled 1930s tea dress, just right for those days when they just want to look nice.
For that special occasion, we have a wide selection of wedding dresses, which are not necessarily white. If someone’s planning to step out, they might like one of our 1940s, or ’50s full-length formals.
But beyond all of these, we have a recent acquisition that someone might love. Personally, I think it is a gorgeous dress that can still be stylish at a special event. This one is a classic style silk dress in a mid-calf length from around 1960. It comes with a white pillbox hat. This dress is perfect for a party or a banquet.
Additionally, someone might want to take the advice given in an ad found in an early 1900s edition of the Big Bend Empire Press (the former name of the Douglas County Empire Press). A nicely dressed woman encourages her children to be well behaved, as they take pride in their mother.
Reference
Huizinga, J. (1996). "The autumn of the Middle Ages" (Rogers D. Spotswood Collection, Trans.). Chicago, IL: University of Chicago Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone