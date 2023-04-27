In 1921, Dutch historian Johan Huizinga (1872 – 1945) wrote that every generation yearns for a better or more beautiful world than the one in which they live. He reasoned that our confusing present creates a more intense yearning for something better and maybe that includes something different. Nothing says that more clearly than the clothing we wear.

Styles and expectations for clothing have really changed in the 140 years of Douglas County history. The most obvious functions of clothing are modesty and warmth. The need for protection against the elements remains constant, but ideas about modesty have dramatically changed. However, people also need to consider what clothing says about occupation, financial disposition, and position in the pecking order of society.

black dress (2).jpg

An 1890s mourning outfit is shown at the Douglas County Museum. This black silk skirt and blouse with velvet overlays comes with a cape.
Flapper (2).jpg

A Roaring ’20s flapper dress with long gloves and a Great Gatsby cigarette holder stick on display at the Douglas County Museum. 
30s dress (2).jpg

A simply-styled 1930s tea dress on display at the Douglas County Museum. 
wedding dresses (2).jpg

Wedding and formal dresses on display at the Douglas County Museum. 
pink dress (2).jpg

A mid-calf length dress from around 1960 with a white pillbox hat on display at the Douglas County Museum. 


