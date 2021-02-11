During the Feb. 1 Waterville Town Council meeting, Mayor Jill Thompson reported commercial logging is moving forward as scheduled on Badger Mountain. The thinning operation will create a park-like spacing of trees and reduce fire danger. Thompson said the town will receive a report each month on the amount of money earned from the logs sold. The job is being performed by Elite Logging and Excavation. The majority will be completed within six weeks, with the company perhaps returning later to log trees on the ski hill in an area that had not yet been approved for logging by the Department of Natural Resources.
In other matters, Thompson reported that Dave Rinehart, the Douglas County Code Compliance Inspector, is working at town hall each Wednesday afternoon. Rinehart’s next project will be to confront residents who have non-functioning vehicles parked on the town right-of-way for extended periods of time.
The council examined the last Quarterly financial report. There were no comments regarding the report, other than the observation that revenues were up a little. This can partly be attributed to CARES funds that were received from the federal government last year.
According to Thompson, the Historic Preservation Commission is working on its historic overlay, which is a sub-zone on the town’s zoning map for the historic main street. Some additional rules may apply to buildings within the sub-zone, which mainly would be focused on maintaining the integrity of the buildings, Thompson said. The commission is also working on administering two grants that were received within the last year.
The Livestock Ordinance Ad Hoc Committee, made up of residents and council members, is currently working on revising the town’s livestock code. Thompson said the committee has been having some trouble gaining the input of residents who don’t own animals. In a related matter, Thompson said many pet owners came out to license their pets ahead of the Jan. 31 deadline. A late fee of $35 went into effect on Feb. 1.
Park surveys went out with the January billing and are due at town hall by March 1. The council will discuss survey results during the March 1 meeting.
A public hearing regarding the one-year extension of the current building moratorium will be held at the Feb. 16 meeting. The purpose of the extension is to limit the amount of sewage entering the town’s sewage system until a new lagoon can be constructed.
Thompson, who is a member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health reported that COVID-19 cases continue to decline in the district. She said the vaccination program is moving forward. Thompson cautioned people it is important to return to the same vaccination site for the second dose of the vaccine, as people are supposed to get the two doses from the same brand. She said people have tended to have more of a reaction after the second dose of the vaccine, which has caused some people to need time off work.
People should go to doh.wa.gov to access the online Phase Finder and determine their eligibility.
Thompson reported the town has experienced some difficulties with its website after the host company performed a major upgrade of its server. She said the town is looking into how to fix the problem, including the possibility of changing providers or undergoing upgrades. The town is hoping to get more functionality in its website.
The town’s Tree City U.S.A. designation was renewed for another year.
Councilmember Mike Davies asked about progress in developing safeguards in the event of a cybersecurity breach. Thompson promised she or Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson would ask the insurance carrier some questions about this and get back with information at the next meeting.
Davies also asked about the removal of the fence around the Kopey’s Garage fire site. Thompson said work had halted at the site because in removing debris, the owner, Plain Holding Company, was also removing a large amount of snow, thus unnecessarily increasing its dumping costs. It was agreed that the company could be approached about how it might better secure the site until it is able to continue the removal process.
Town hall will be closed on Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents Day. The next meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and will be held via Zoom. For more information see the town website.