WATERVILLE — Executive director of Communities In Schools of North Central Washington (CISNCW) Edgar Salamanca asked Waterville Town Council members for financial assistance to save a position in assisting elementary students.
“The way our organization works is we partner with school districts and we place what we call a site coordinator, a staff person, in the building to be inside the school building the entire school day,” Salamanca said. “(They’re) supporting students, connecting with them, building relationships, and kind of finding some of those gaps that we may have missed as a school district.”
Salamanca said at the council meeting Jan. 3 that support may look like tutoring, helping families receive food, assistance in affording medical and mental health care and more.
“We’ve had cases here in Waterville and in Orondo, as well, where we end up finding out the students (are) not getting sleep because they’re flipping a coin to sleep on some quilts,” Salamanca said. “… And so we were able to get the family a whole bunch of beds, we were able to work with the students on setting up sleep routines, and then helping them fill in some of those gaps that traditionally schools simply haven’t had the capacity to meet those needs.”
Salamanca said CISNCW is part of a national non-profit organization that provides students with community support in school and life in 26 states.
There are 26 affiliates in Washington State, Salamanca said. The North Central Washington affiliate covers the Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties, and started work in Waterville in 2018.
Salamanca said the Waterville School District had two site coordinators: one to focus on elementary students and one to focus on high-schoolers. He said recently, the staff member working with elementary students accepted a new job, and soon after the position was cut due to financial challenges within the district.
“And so that’s why I’m here, to see if there’s any funds that the city could potentially support,” Salamanca said.
Salamanca said part of his urgency comes from already having a qualified candidate to fill the position, and he worries about finding someone else. He also said the school will not receive the same levels of support with only one coordinator.
“I was previously working up here in this school, and I was… serving the entire student body. And we really found that I wasn’t serving the elementary side as much because there was just so much level of need,” Salamanca said. “And so, after the second year, Waterville School District decided to add two. So, one site coordinator that was focusing on the elementary students and then one site coordinator that was focusing on the high school students.”
Salamanca said when the position was cut, the organization gave $36,000 back to the district. He said he has some other partners who may be able to help fund the position for the remainder of 2023, and he is asking council for any amount under $36,000 to get started.
Mayor Jill Thompson said if council were to help fund the position, the money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds the town received during the pandemic.
“It was to be used for lost revenue, like people not paying their bills,” town clerk Marsha Peterson explained. “Many towns and cities lost revenue because money wasn’t coming in, people couldn’t afford to pay their bills. Also, to pay premium wages to supplement payrolls because many agencies were having trouble due to the lack of revenue, taking care of staff needs.”
Thompson said she wants to make sure this would be an appropriate way to use these funds, and that she and council will take the next two weeks to consider the proposal to hopefully have an update by the next meeting Jan. 17.
