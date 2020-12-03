Communities In Schools Executive Director Jessica Lara and Waterville School counselor Jill Moomaw were out in front of the Waterville School building in the cold, foggy weather on Nov. 24 spreading holiday cheer.
Lara and Moomaw gave out frozen turkeys, pies, and $25 gift certificates to 27 families of Waterville students.
The availability of the Thanksgiving fixings was advertised to families and they were encouraged to call if they had a need for help this Thanksgiving. Moomaw said about 15 families called. The school reached out to other families that they felt might be able to use the help.
The families drove up in their vehicles to pick up the items from Lara and Moomaw.
In addition to the Waterville families, 33 families were served in Orondo.
Lara said the items and funds for the gift cards were donated by a variety of organizations and individuals. Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice donated $500 toward the gift cards. The Packing Friendship Program donated $1,000. Private families in Waterville and Orondo donated between $250 and $500. Serve Wenatchee Valley donated most of the turkeys and pies.
Moomaw added Gateway Ministries contributed five turkeys toward the Waterville School distribution.
Moomaw said families expressed appreciation for the support.
“People were thrilled to have the opportunity to get some assistance this year,” she said.