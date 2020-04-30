NCW — The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $15,927 in its second round of Helping Hands Grants to nonprofits struggling with the effects of COVID-19.
The Helping Hands Grant provides emergent funding to nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties and has expanded its criteria to those impacted by COVID-19. Awards are disbursed every other week until funds are expended.
Over $245,000 has been donated to the Helping Hands Grant since March 1. These donations are imperative for the foundation to continue awarding funds.
“We cannot thank these donors enough for their generosity during this time,” said Beth Stipe, the foundation’s executive director. “We were able to seed this fund with $45,000, which has already been awarded in this first month. We know this will be a marathon, so these contributions are crucial to continue supporting our nonprofit partners and the important work they do across our region as more needs arise.”
HELPING HANDS GRANTS — $15,927
- Methow at Home — $2,028, free memberships for six aging-in-place residents during COVID-19, such as food delivery and phone buddy system.
- Methow Housing Trust — $1,500, support for providing COVID-19-related housing resources to individuals in need.
- Numerica Performing Arts Center — $3,000, recouping lost event revenue and production of digital campaign for 2021 season.
- Office Moms and Dads — $1,804, basic needs, therapeutic toys, and increased recruitment for volunteers who provide companionship during office visits to children who are transitioning to foster care.
- Okanogan Land Trust — $1,035, updated equipment for safe remote work.
- Okanogan Regional Humane Society — $2,560, recouping lost revenue from canceled event.
- PowerHouse Ministries — $1,000, sanitation and supplies for day shelter for homeless individuals.
- The Cove — $3,000, support for individuals and families needing food and financial help.
For more information on how to apply, donate, and other resources, visit cfncw.org/covid19.