Community Garden Series: Learning about winged neighbors

This week's Community Garden Series chat was all about bats and birds and the benefits those species bring to one's garden or farm.
Emily Jeffreys, a biologist with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Service, began her talk on bats by dispelling a few myths about the species. Bats are not flying rodents and are not closely related to rats or mice. Not all bats have rabies, and only about one percent will ever contract rabies. Bats also will not fly into your hair and are more likely to go after the insects that are flying around your head.
This leads to the fact that bats are a great pest control help because they eat many insects that are a nuisance to humans, such as mosquitoes.
One way to attract bats to your yard is by erecting a bat house. It is best to put the bat house on a metal pole in an area with full sunlight. A bat house should also be constructed with different chambers inside, not just an empty box, to help with heat distribution as the temperature changes throughout the day.
Birds were the next topic to be discussed. Birds such as hummingbirds are helpful pollinators of plants and also eat insects.
The best way to attract birds is by giving them a water source, but instead of a bird bath you should try a solar-powered bubbler to give them fresh water. And always be sure to clean bird feeders, especially hummingbird feeders, often, because disease and illness are easily spread from a dirty feeder.
