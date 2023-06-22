Community Garden Series: Learning about winged neighbors

Information about bats and an example of a bat house (bottom) on display at the Community Garden Series presentation.

 Empire Press photo/Linda Chilcott

This week's Community Garden Series chat was all about bats and birds and the benefits those species bring to one's garden or farm.

Emily Jeffreys, a biologist with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Service, began her talk on bats by dispelling a few myths about the species. Bats are not flying rodents and are not closely related to rats or mice. Not all bats have rabies, and only about one percent will ever contract rabies. Bats also will not fly into your hair and are more likely to go after the insects that are flying around your head.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?