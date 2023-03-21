GEORGE — Fans flock to the Gorge Amphitheatre for another year of concerts and camping. These currently scheduled shows from May-September 2023 include returning festival favorites Watershed Festival and Above & Beyond, as well as the regular stop by Dave Matthews Band for Labor Day weekend. The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George, does have camping sites available for some shows at an additional cost. Ticket prices are subject to change by the host and do not include booking fees and incidental charges, while some ticket prices are only valid if purchased in pairs or groups. The Gorge's website is embedded in Live Nation's website which can be found by searching "The gorge live nation" on a web browser. Camping details are also found on another website which can be found on gorgecamping.com.
Concerts and festivals this year at Gorge Amphitheatre
Jessica Drake
World staff writer
