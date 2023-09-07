WENATCHEE — Confluence Health Central Campus Hospital was recently recognized for its stroke program.
The Wenatchee hospital was awarded three recognitions by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, receiving the “Stroke Gold Plus Award for consistent adherence to AHA guidelines in dealing with strokes,” according to a Confluence Health news release.
“This award reflects several years of intensive effort by the stroke manager Teri McIntyre in stroke education and quality improvements combined with all of the stroke team working behind the scenes and directly with the patients,” said Dr. Scott Stroming, Confluence Health emergency department physician, in the news release.
Confluence Health’s stroke program was also recognized by DNV — an internationally recognized accrediting body — as the only primary stroke center in the region and one of only 15 certified stroke centers in the state.
The Wenatchee hospital is also the only Level II Stroke Center in the North Central Washington region, according to the state Department of Health. The hospital is part of the state’s Emergency Cardiac and Stroke System, a statewide coordinated system overseen by the state Department of Health.
Stroke centers are categorized in three levels with Level I being the highest — the criteria for personnel, therapies, equipment and protocols to be certified is greater the higher the level.
The state system began in 2010 and is intended to “save lives and reduce disability for heart attack, cardiac arrest and stroke patients,” according to the state Department of Health.
Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in the U.S., according to the news release.
Confluence Health manages its patients from “pre-hospital care” through to discharge from its stroke clinic, including supporting patients for up to one year after discharge, said Teri McIntyre, Confluence Health stroke program manager.
This article first appeared in The Wenatchee World.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone