Overdose

Medication prescribed by a physician or dispensed at Opioid Treatment Programs, combined with behavioral counseling and other services can help avoid overdoses.

 ArLawKa AungTun/iStock via Getty Images Plus

NEW YORK — As America’s drug overdose and death epidemic continues to impact communities of every size in every corner of the country, new challenges have emerged.

In 2021, more than 107,000 people died from drug-related overdoses, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the bulk of which were from illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which shows up in fake pills, methamphetamine and cocaine.



