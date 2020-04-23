NCW — Submissions for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition are now being accepted online to comply with recommendations for the COVID-19 outbreak.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse’s office is accepting entries from high school students in Washington’s 4th Congressional District, which includes most of Douglas County outside East Wenatchee.
Students should send a photo and description of their artwork, along with a completed release form, to Johnny.Alavez@mail.house.gov. If they are unable to do so, they can schedule an appointment to drop off their work at one of Newhouse’s district offices.
Deadline is April 30. For more information, including the release form, visit newhouse.house.gov/services/art-competition.