WATERVILLE — Waterville council members continued to discuss potential updates to the town’s sewer and water utility policies at a meeting June 5.

At their May 15 meeting, Mayor Jill Thompson explained the new policies will be approached slowly and by topic. Currently, the council is brainstorming ways to improve sewer policies at the RV campsite at the fairgrounds.



