WATERVILLE — Waterville council members continued to discuss potential updates to the town’s sewer and water utility policies at a meeting June 5.
At their May 15 meeting, Mayor Jill Thompson explained the new policies will be approached slowly and by topic. Currently, the council is brainstorming ways to improve sewer policies at the RV campsite at the fairgrounds.
“Most places do not do a daily rate because they cannot verify how many days anybody was at an RV park,” Thompson said. “(The town) can, because it is through public records through the county, so we can keep track of how many days people have stayed at the fairgrounds.”
Thompson clarified that at RV parks where people stay for an extended period of time there is usually a monthly fee for utilities.
“Ours is a two-week maximum. The fair would like to make it so that people can stay longer at their facility, but there’s other issues along with that,” she said.
Thompson said an option to consider is to lengthen the time a trailer may stay at the fairgrounds from the current two-week limit to multiple months. That would classify the area as a trailer park, and further consideration would need to be taken about garbage fees and other liabilities for visitors. Thompson said this would be a big-picture option, and would happen much later down the road.
The other option that Thompson brought up was a $2 per night sewer fee for visitors. She said she will discuss this further with city attorney Steve Smith.
A public hearing to finalize and adopt the 2024-2029 six-year street plan for Waterville will be held June 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall and online via Zoom.
The pool will open June 26. Annual passes and lesson signups are available.
