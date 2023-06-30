GloriaBond_Pioneer_Park.jpg (copy)

The third annual July 8 market, one of three market dates, will take place in Waterville's Pioneer Park.

 Photo provided/Gloria Bond

WATERVILLE — Waterville will host a market with a car show and pancake feed on July 8 in Pioneer Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While the market will have some produce, the July market will mostly sell handmade crafts such as local woodwork, leatherwork, sewing, art, soaps and candles, according to Katie Oberweiser, market manager and Waterville Main Street Association member. The August and September markets will have more produce, Oberweiser added. 

Waterville Downtown Open for Business
Waterville's downtown during the community-wide garage sale on May 20. Similar to the community-wide garage sale, the stores and restaurants will be open for business on July 8.
Waterville Rollers Car Show.jpg (copy)
A few cars from a previous Waterville Rollers Car Show.


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

