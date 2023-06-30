WATERVILLE — Waterville will host a market with a car show and pancake feed on July 8 in Pioneer Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
While the market will have some produce, the July market will mostly sell handmade crafts such as local woodwork, leatherwork, sewing, art, soaps and candles, according to Katie Oberweiser, market manager and Waterville Main Street Association member. The August and September markets will have more produce, Oberweiser added.
The third annual market, organized by the non-profit Waterville Main Street Association, ihas three dates, with markets also on Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, to promote Waterville’s downtown.
Waterville has a slower pace and more of a community feel than other cities, Oberweiser said.
By hosting the market in centrally located Pioneer Park, the association hopes to “draw people to our town,” Oberweiser said.
Waterville has shops and restaurants, and its pool is open.
The Waterville Rollers Car Show is expected to feature rat rods, pickups, custom MGs, and much more, according to Nevin Schmidt, president of the Waterville Rollers Car Club. The show, while encouraging preregistration, accepts day-of entries. Parking will start at 8 a.m., and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.
The car club builds trophies out of old car parts. Award categories include 1920s and older, 1980s and older, mayor’s choice, and people’s choice. Members of the club judge the entries.
Last year, 95 car enthusiasts joined the show, Schmidt said.
The Douglas County Fire District 1 Volunteer Association will serve a breakfast, with pancakes, links, sausage and juice, from 8 to 11 a.m.
The breakfast is offered at no set cost, and donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to the volunteer firefighter association account, Fire Lieutenant Adam Brown said. The account funds scholarships for volunteers with graduating high school seniors, more pancake feeds, and an annual dinner for firefighting volunteers, Brown added.
Local members of the volunteer association will serve the breakfast.
“It lets the community know who’s in the fire department … . Our fire station is your fire station,” Brown said.
“Tell everyone to come on up to Waterville,” Schmidt said.
