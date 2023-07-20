Excitement! A rush of footsteps with people of all ages savoring folly, food, and friends. The year is 1889, and at five years old, Douglas County is bustling with the first Douglas County Fair. Yeah, this one has been missed in the recorded history. We found out about it through the 1889 Big Bend Empire Press.
People are stirring for miles around with plans to participate in the first annual Grand Fair and Races held in Douglas County.
The Waterville Board of Trade set up and managed the fair, which started on September 15. They awarded prizes for grains, grass, fruits, vegetables, minerals, livestock, needlework, and manufactured goods. The horse races ran all three days of the fair, with a featured horse race between Chief Moses and Colonel Buchanan from Kentucky. The Board of Trade arranged for steamboat transportation, with companies north and south of Douglas County that promised reduced rates.
The Grand Fair is the toehold for the North Central Washington Fair, but in 1895 the Douglas County Fair became a really big deal: The Industrial Exposition. The swirling, dizzy-making history of local fairs has always been part commerce, stirred up with a healthy portion of agriculture, and whipped into a thick batter with social activities.
After constructing an enormous building, they continued working on the interior, and just a week before the Industrial Exposition began they begged the public for all kinds of building and decorating materials. Exhibits of all kinds came together, including commercial exhibits, individual exhibits, and school district exhibits. The Big Bend Empire Press encouraged everyone to bring something – grain sheaves, corn, vegetables, pumpkins, or fruit.
The event schedule included baseball games and bicycle, foot, and horse races. They held a mule race and named the slowest mule the winner. Stock parades, draft horse pulling matches, tugs-of-war, and of course, a Grand Ball on Friday all boiled over into a Grand Finale on Saturday night. Lest we miss this, the old soldiers turned out to exhibit their uniforms and memorabilia, with the old settlers and frontiersmen gathered to exhibit their relics.
If you came to the exhibition with a mind to get hitched, the W.J. Stanley Hardware Store offered a Granite Iron Tea Kettle to the first couple to get married at the exhibition. The Empire Press threw in a one-year subscription to the paper for that couple. In every way, the Douglas County Industrial Exposition exhibited the properties of a regional fair that continued to operate through the 1897 Exposition.
In 1911, we see another shift in the core structure of the Douglas County Fair. This one grew out of a bumper crop of potatoes, and the Douglas County Fair became known as the Potato Carnival. Like the earlier fairs conducted in Douglas County, the Potato Carnival became a festive event that in 1913 turned into the Douglas County Fair and Potato Carnival. In 1941, the Potato Carnival dropped out of sight and this annual festive event became known as the Douglas County Fair.
The fair did not operate during World War II, and in 1944 the fair began operating as the North Central Washington Fair.
