Excitement! A rush of footsteps with people of all ages savoring folly, food, and friends. The year is 1889, and at five years old, Douglas County is bustling with the first Douglas County Fair. Yeah, this one has been missed in the recorded history. We found out about it through the 1889 Big Bend Empire Press.

People are stirring for miles around with plans to participate in the first annual Grand Fair and Races held in Douglas County.



