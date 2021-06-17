The annual Crimson Awards were held Monday, June 7, to honor Waterville and Mansfield high school high school athletes. In a year that has been different than others, the awards ceremony was no different.
In previous years the Crimson Awards was an event composed of the student-athletes, their families, supporters, and coaches. All would enjoy a dinner, speeches by each team’s coach, and a lot of fanfare to honor these special individuals. However, due to COVID-19 regulations still in effect, this year saw a more mellow affair. The event was held during school hours in the gym. Only the athletes, school administration, and a handful of coaches were in attendance as the event was live streamed on Facebook for those not able to be there in person.
However, the focus of the event did not change, as the student-athletes were honored and celebrated for their achievements. Letter awards and certificates of participation were handed out as well as team and school awards.
The Shockers’ team of the year was announced to be the girls volleyball team with a 10-2 record. Football head coach Tayn Kendrick was announced to be the coach of the year after leading his team to a 3-2 record.
Football presented multiple awards to their athletes. The team’s most inspirational teammate award was presented to Trevor Moore. Coach’s awards were presented to Eli Van Lith and Cole Borden. Carter Shafer was recognized as the team’s most improved player. The most valuable defensive player was Kody Angus. Finally, the team’s most valuable offensive player was Abraham Diaz.
Baseball was up next to present their team awards. Sixth grader Kellen Gurnard was announced as a special letter recipient because of his significant contributions as a team manager. The most inspirational award was presented to Trevor Moore and the coach’s award was presented to Eli Van Lith, which wound up mirroring the football team. The most improved player award was announced to be eighth grader Michael Schneider. The most valuable player award was presented to Jack Katovich.
The track and field team was recognized next. Athletic Director Keith Finkbeiner made a point to specially recognize the team’s four athletes who had top ten finishes at their regional events. These athletes included Preston Mulanax (100- and 200-meter sprints, high jump, and long jump), Natalie Rendon (100- and 300-meter hurdles), Jada Freels (high jump and 100-meter hurdles), and Cole Borden (shot put).
The volleyball, fall cheer, and softball teams also honored many of their players. Unfortunately, the live feed had glitches preventing all the names and awards from being broadcast.
The e-sports team honored its participants as well, presenting certificates of participation. Letter awards were presented to Dean Smith, Eliana Silva, and Brandon Casteel.
With sports seasons being played out of order this year, the girls and boys basketball teams as well as the winter cheer squad are still in their seasons. These teams were brought up and recognized. Finkbeiner announced that individual awards for these teams would be presented after their seasons were completed.
The scholar athlete award was presented to student-athletes that maintained a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least one sports season this year. Those receiving this award were Elizabeth Katovich, Cole Borden, Jack Katovich, Curtis Cummings, Meredith Mittelstaedt, Bailey Viebrock, Codee Reid, Mateus Mullen, Marshall Mires, Aspen Farrington, Tiera Miller, Alexa Garcia, Jacob Simpson, Armando Baltazar, and Braydon Murison.
The last awards of the season were the male and female athletes of the year. These were awarded to the top two individuals who contributed most to multiple sports this year. Kody Angus and Codee Reid were honored with these awards.
While this year’s Crimson Awards looked different than prior years, the joy of being able to celebrate the contributions and achievements of so many student-athletes was evident throughout the ceremony after all these young men and women worked so hard to overcome the once in a generation challenges placed in front of them this past year. The ceremony showed that there is much to celebrate, and the future is bright for our Shockers.