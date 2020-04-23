THEME: MOTHER'S DAY
ACROSS
1. "Ali Baba and the Forty ____," sing.
6. Eureka!
9. Schools of thought
13. Sound of artillery
14. Car nut
15. Without illumination
16. Nosey one
17. Kind of trip?
18. Lasso loop
19. *Little Women's mom
21. *Tracee Ellis Ross on TV
23. ____ o' shanter
24. Quitter's word
25. Like a fiddle?
28. Like Charles Dickens' Tim
30. Quarantine state
35. *Egyptian goddess of fertility
37. Insane, in Spain
39. Mother or daughter, in Italy
40. *Biblical Rebecca's son
41. Online reviews
43. Research facil.
44. Fisherman's decoys
46. Daytime entertainment
47. Furniture wood
48. End of the road, pl.
50. Blatant promotion
52. Swedish shag rug
53. Yours and mine
55. Little squirt
57. *Mother's mom
61. *She fought for Mother's Day, then against it
64. In advance
65. *Bambi's mom
67. Fancy tie
69. Less than fernier
70. I have
71. "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host
72. Fairies
73. Galley equipment
74. Feed the fire
DOWN
1. Kitchen meas.
2. Stay out of its way!
3. Pelvic parts
4. Tennis great Chris ____
5. Particular arrangement
6. Away from wind
7. *Mother's favorite gift?
8. Ancient marketplace
9. Part of a scheme
10. No neatnik
11. Sushi restaurant soup
12. One-pot meal
15. Like the States
20. *One of the Gilmore girls
22. Hill dweller
24. One-eyed giants
25. *She played Forrest Gump's mother
26. May edition, e.g.
27. *Worn atop the Queen Mother
29. Denials
31. Nike's "Just ____ ____"
32. Private
33. "Take it back!"
34. *Mother in Kraków
36. Lard cousin
38. October birthstone
42. Plural of sputum
45. Rundown
49. Bottom line
51. Kind of ungulate, pl.
54. Where you'll find AM
56. Living room centerpiece?
57. Gamecock's spur
58. *Greek goddess of fertility
59. Bald eagle's nest
60. *Mums' mums
61. Opposite of cheer
62. International Civil Aviation Org.
63. Puppet precursor, possibly
66. *Female gametes
68. Café alternative