THEME: MOTHER'S DAY

ACROSS

1. "Ali Baba and the Forty ____," sing.

6. Eureka!

9. Schools of thought

13. Sound of artillery

14. Car nut

15. Without illumination

16. Nosey one

17. Kind of trip?

18. Lasso loop

19. *Little Women's mom

21. *Tracee Ellis Ross on TV

23. ____ o' shanter

24. Quitter's word

25. Like a fiddle?

28. Like Charles Dickens' Tim

30. Quarantine state

35. *Egyptian goddess of fertility

37. Insane, in Spain

39. Mother or daughter, in Italy

40. *Biblical Rebecca's son

41. Online reviews

43. Research facil.

44. Fisherman's decoys

46. Daytime entertainment

47. Furniture wood

48. End of the road, pl.

50. Blatant promotion

52. Swedish shag rug

53. Yours and mine

55. Little squirt

57. *Mother's mom

61. *She fought for Mother's Day, then against it

64. In advance

65. *Bambi's mom

67. Fancy tie

69. Less than fernier

70. I have

71. "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" host

72. Fairies

73. Galley equipment

74. Feed the fire

DOWN

1. Kitchen meas.

2. Stay out of its way!

3. Pelvic parts

4. Tennis great Chris ____

5. Particular arrangement

6. Away from wind

7. *Mother's favorite gift?

8. Ancient marketplace

9. Part of a scheme

10. No neatnik

11. Sushi restaurant soup

12. One-pot meal

15. Like the States

20. *One of the Gilmore girls

22. Hill dweller

24. One-eyed giants

25. *She played Forrest Gump's mother

26. May edition, e.g.

27. *Worn atop the Queen Mother

29. Denials

31. Nike's "Just ____ ____"

32. Private

33. "Take it back!"

34. *Mother in Kraków

36. Lard cousin

38. October birthstone

42. Plural of sputum

45. Rundown

49. Bottom line

51. Kind of ungulate, pl.

54. Where you'll find AM

56. Living room centerpiece?

57. Gamecock's spur

58. *Greek goddess of fertility

59. Bald eagle's nest

60. *Mums' mums

61. Opposite of cheer

62. International Civil Aviation Org.

63. Puppet precursor, possibly

66. *Female gametes

68. Café alternative