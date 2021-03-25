Columbia Valley Community Health’s (CVCH) mobile clinic, called Connect, will be at the United Lutheran Church parking lot in Waterville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 31 and April 29, with a lunch break for staff from 1 to 2 p.m.
Simon Mendoza, who is a bilingual physician’s assistant, serves as the primary care provider on Connect. A medical assistant and two patient services personnel are also on the staff, according to Luisa Martin, Community Health Specialist for CVCH. Martin is an AmeriCorps volunteer.
The clinic can accept both patients who carry health insurance and those who don’t.
Those who don’t have health insurance will be charged on a sliding fee scale, which can cover most of the charges of the service for low-income individuals.
The clinic will be accepting appointments, which can be made by calling CVCH at (509)662-6000. They will also be accepting walk-in patients on the days of the clinic. They offer preventative care, family care, minor urgent care, care for chronic conditions, screenings, well-child check-ups, referrals and school sports physicals, Martin said.
There is a possibility that the clinic will have doses of the Covid vaccine. Those interested in being vaccinated through the clinic should call CVCH the day before the clinics to check if Connect will be equipped with vaccine doses.
The mobile clinic began its operations in 2019, according to Martin. In 2020 it was used mostly as a mobile unit for Covid testing. This year it is back to offering its full range of care and services.
The clinic rotates around communities in Douglas and Chelan counties. Beginning in May it will be dedicating some days of service to migrant camps and underserved agricultural workers, Martin said.