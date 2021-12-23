Purchase Access

Dear Gabby,

How do you make a perfect paper snowflake? We wanted to make some cut-out ones for decorating.

Sincerely,

Melissa Chilcott

Dear Melissa,

A perfect snowflake or snow crystal is always six-sided, so to ensure that it has six sides, you must fold your paper properly. See the photo for step-by-step instructions. I found this information in a library book called “The Secret Life of a Snowflake: An Up-Close Look at the Art and Science of Snowflakes”, by Kenneth Libbrecht.

Yours truly,

Gabby

P.S. Tell your friends I'm back with Dear Gabby! I never left, really. I've been hanging around the library, checking out books, and learning a lot. After hosting Youth Yak pre-Covid, I decided I wanted to use my newfound knowledge and amazing numerous library resources to answer questions. So write me a letter and I will answer my favorite questions via Empire Press. Leave your letters at the Waterville Library.

