How do you make a perfect paper snowflake? We wanted to make some cut-out ones for decorating.
Sincerely,
Melissa Chilcott
Dear Melissa,
A perfect snowflake or snow crystal is always six-sided, so to ensure that it has six sides, you must fold your paper properly. See the photo for step-by-step instructions. I found this information in a library book called “The Secret Life of a Snowflake: An Up-Close Look at the Art and Science of Snowflakes”, by Kenneth Libbrecht.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. Tell your friends I'm back with Dear Gabby! I never left, really. I've been hanging around the library, checking out books, and learning a lot. After hosting Youth Yak pre-Covid, I decided I wanted to use my newfound knowledge and amazing numerous library resources to answer questions. So write me a letter and I will answer my favorite questions via Empire Press. Leave your letters at the Waterville Library.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
