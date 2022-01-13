After much research, I have dubbed your stinky bug a Western Conifer Seed bug (WCSB), though it was a close toss-up with a brown marmorated stink bug and a squash bug.
Waterville has a lot of conifer trees, including white pine, red pine, hemlock, douglas fir, and spruce. The nymphs of these bugs can voraciously eat their seeds so that they may quickly grow into adults before autumn. The nymphs also feed on the developing cones and the needles of pine trees as well. They are considered "true bugs" in the Heteroptera family and when they fly, they make a sound like a bumblebee.
When alarmed, the WCSB can omit a pungent "stinky" odor from glands between the second and third pair of legs to deter predators.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. For more information, check out this website:
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.