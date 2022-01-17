Dear Gabby,

Not just any salt is salt; each type looks very different under the microscope. Clockwise from top left: Iodized salt looks like cubes, kosher looks like beautiful crystals, sea salt looks like craggy cliffs, and pink Himalayan looks like floating heads.
Thank you for looking at stuff under your microscope. What does your salt look like under your microscope?
Dear fellow salt explorer,
I have four types of salt in my kitchen: Iodized, sea salt, pink Himalayan sea salt, and kosher salt. Each does have its own distinct taste — especially to supertasters — and, yes, they also look completely different under the microscope.
Yours truly,
Gabby
P.S. For more information about salt visit your library and check out:
Greg's Microscope by Millicent Selsam and Salt: A World History By Mark Kurlansky.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.