Arthur Daniels
Arthur Daniels, 80, of East Wenatchee, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Roger A. Brantner
Roger A. Brantner, 86, of East Wenatchee, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Kathie E. Bennett
Kathie E. Bennett, 78, of East Wenatchee, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Marilyn K. Ray
Marilyn K. Ray, 81, of East Wenatchee, died on Saturday, June 3, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.
Alvan R. Billings
Alvan R. Billings, 79, of East Wenatchee, died July 7, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.
Nicolette Balala
Nicolette Balala, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Kristy L. Longanecker
Kristy L. Longanecker, 63, of Waterville, formerly of Omak, died Monday, July 7, 2021.
Arrangements are in the care of Neptune Society of Spokane.