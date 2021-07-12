Arthur Daniels

Arthur Daniels, 80, of East Wenatchee, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Arrangements are in care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Roger A. Brantner

Roger A. Brantner, 86, of East Wenatchee, died on Friday, July 2, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Kathie E. Bennett

Kathie E. Bennett, 78, of East Wenatchee, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Marilyn K. Ray

Marilyn K. Ray, 81, of East Wenatchee, died on Saturday, June 3, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Alvan R. Billings

Alvan R. Billings, 79, of East Wenatchee, died July 7, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home.

Nicolette Balala

Nicolette Balala, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Kristy L. Longanecker

Kristy L. Longanecker, 63, of Waterville, formerly of Omak, died Monday, July 7, 2021.

Arrangements are in the care of Neptune Society of Spokane.

