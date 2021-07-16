Jake Austin
Jake Austin, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Patricia Derouchey
Patricia Derouchey, 93, of Chelan, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Martha Gayle Cooper
Martha Gayle Cooper, 82, of Chelan, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Gene Handley
Gene Handley, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee
Louise Elizabeth Legler
Louise Elizabeth Legler, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
James “Jimmy” Jarnes
James “Jimmy” Jarnes, 74, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Carolyn Marjorie Hamilton-Davis
Carolyn Marjorie Hamilton-Davis, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 16, 2021.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.