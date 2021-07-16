Jake Austin

Jake Austin, 83, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 10, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Patricia Derouchey

Patricia Derouchey, 93, of Chelan, died Monday, July 12, 2021.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Martha Gayle Cooper

Martha Gayle Cooper, 82, of Chelan, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Gene Handley

Gene Handley, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 12, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee

Louise Elizabeth Legler

Louise Elizabeth Legler, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

James “Jimmy” Jarnes

James “Jimmy” Jarnes, 74, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Carolyn Marjorie Hamilton-Davis

Carolyn Marjorie Hamilton-Davis, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 16, 2021.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

