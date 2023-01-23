This story also appeared in The Wenatchee World.
WATERVILLE — Authorities say a homicide Saturday on Badger Mountain Road was witnessed by a father and daughter as the man taught the girl to drive in the snow.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office detectives authorities believe Dalton Scott Potter, 27, shot to death Alyssa Ann Longwell, 37, and then shot at the father and daughter who witnessed the shooting on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road.
Potter was arrested Saturday evening on suspicion of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
A preliminary appearance scheduled for Monday afternoon in Douglas County Superior Court was moved to Tuesday.
Detectives say the homicide was witnessed about 5:18 p.m. by a father and daughter in a pickup truck about 7 miles south of Waterville.
A 50-year-old man, who rode as a passenger in the pickup, was teaching his 15-year-old daughter to drive in winter conditions, the affidavit said. They were traveling behind a lime green Kia Soul allegedly driven by Potter. The father described the Kia to detectives as driving erratically.
The father and daughter told detectives they saw the Kia come to a stop and then a female was pushed out of the Kia, or pushed to exit the vehicle, the affidavit said. Potter allegedly exited the car and then fired multiple shots at the woman, identified as Longwell.
The father told detectives the woman was shot at “point blank” range and described the shooting as an “execution,” the affidavit said. The girl told detectives she thought the woman may have been injured because she “rolled” out of the car.
Longwell sustained bullet wounds to the neck, cheek bone, back, shoulder and shin, the affidavit said. Investigators also reported she had trauma to the back of the head, a broken right arm and broken teeth, as well as a grazed bullet injury to her rear left shoulder.
After shooting Longwell, Potter then allegedly fired two shots at the pickup, parked 150-200 feet away. At least one round struck the windshield and narrowly missed the girl. She sustained minor injuries to her face and hand from broken glass, the affidavit said.
The shooter left the scene.
About 35 minutes later, a resident of Ruud Canyon Road called 911 to report a man who knocked on her door and requested a ride to town. A description of the man matched one given of the shooter by the father.
Deputies followed footprints in the snow to a nearby home on Muledeer Road. The homeowner told police that a man, identified as Potter, was inside the house, the affidavit said. He told deputies that Potter told him his car was stuck and he needed to use a phone to call people.
Potter was arrested after initially declining to exit the home. Inside the home, deputies found a 9mm handgun registered to Longwell wedged in a chair, the affidavit said.
The Kia belonged to Longwell and another person. A relative of Longwell’s told detectives that Potter was Longwell's ex-boyfriend.
Potter declined to answer questions from detectives. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.