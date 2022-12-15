In November, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that distillate inventories (which include diesel) were at their lowest levels since 1951 — currently we only have a 27-day supply remaining. That means if all production is halted and we maintain our current usage, we will run out of diesel fuel in 27 days. And while this shortage impacts folks in rural communities the most, every single community will feel the effects.
Farmers rely on diesel to fuel the equipment to harvest your food. We rely on diesel trucks to transport the food to processors then from there to grocery stores. The clothes we wear were transported to the store by truck, rail, and ship which all rely on diesel to fuel their engines. When natural disasters strike or your power goes out, your backup generators likely need diesel to run. While our urban counterparts may like to claim diesel is an unnecessary fuel, they are going to experience the same price spikes on consumer goods and energy costs the rest of the country is facing. But unlike major retailers or delivery companies, farmers can’t just pass along fuel surcharges to their customers. So, when it becomes more expensive to produce the food on your table, it means what little profit farmers make will be greatly reduced, or worse, they’ll go into debt.
But how did we get to this point in the first place?
Globally, we experienced a surge in demand as the economy recovered from the pandemic followed by a plunge in global supply created by sanctions against Russia, which were triggered by its invasion of Ukraine. Nationally, the Biden administration has created the most hostile environment for oil and gas producers they’ve ever faced. As a consequence of these failed energy policies, there are no new oil refineries being built to replace the older ones being shut down. This is creating a steady decline in the amount of diesel made in America. To make matters worse, not only is the Biden administration discouraging producers, but they’re seeking to tax these companies even further. The bottom line is our supply has diminished and it is unlikely to increase any time soon.
So where do we go from here? How do we make this any better?
The Biden administration needs to get out of the way of our energy producers and allow us to produce energy here in America, where we can do it better, cheaper, safer, and in a more environmentally responsible way than anywhere else. They need to reform the burdensome permitting process so when we there are opportunities to, folks can actually extract the resources under our feet. All these efforts would help lower energy costs and ensure we have a stable supply of the energy resources we need.
America was once the largest energy producer in the world, and we can be that again. While our rural communities are already bearing the brunt of these shortages, no one should have to choose between driving to work and putting food on the table when we have the capacity to produce affordable, clean energy here at home.
I am proud to have introduced legislation to reform the permitting process and cut red tape for new energy projects and supported efforts to boost offshore and onshore production of oil, gas, wind, and solar energy resources, and I am committed to continuing this work in the next Congress to ensure we have a strong economy, a stable energy supply, and a safer, freer nation once more.
Washington state Rep. Dan Newhouse represents District 4, covering Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams counties, and part of Walla Walla County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone