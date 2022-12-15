In November, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that distillate inventories (which include diesel) were at their lowest levels since 1951 — currently we only have a 27-day supply remaining. That means if all production is halted and we maintain our current usage, we will run out of diesel fuel in 27 days. And while this shortage impacts folks in rural communities the most, every single community will feel the effects.

Farmers rely on diesel to fuel the equipment to harvest your food. We rely on diesel trucks to transport the food to processors then from there to grocery stores. The clothes we wear were transported to the store by truck, rail, and ship which all rely on diesel to fuel their engines. When natural disasters strike or your power goes out, your backup generators likely need diesel to run. While our urban counterparts may like to claim diesel is an unnecessary fuel, they are going to experience the same price spikes on consumer goods and energy costs the rest of the country is facing. But unlike major retailers or delivery companies, farmers can’t just pass along fuel surcharges to their customers. So, when it becomes more expensive to produce the food on your table, it means what little profit farmers make will be greatly reduced, or worse, they’ll go into debt.



