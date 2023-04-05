Douglas County Museum

The Douglas County Museum at 124 W. Walnut St., Waterville.

WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Historical Society's annual meeting and volunteer luncheon March 28 thanked the volunteers at the DCHS Thrift Store for their efforts, organizers said.

Speakers at the meeting were Dr. Earl Cater, museum director, Beth Stipe, Community Foundation of North Central Washington executive director, and Vera Zachow, a historical book author.



