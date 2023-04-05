WATERVILLE — The Douglas County Historical Society's annual meeting and volunteer luncheon March 28 thanked the volunteers at the DCHS Thrift Store for their efforts, organizers said.
Speakers at the meeting were Dr. Earl Cater, museum director, Beth Stipe, Community Foundation of North Central Washington executive director, and Vera Zachow, a historical book author.
The museum has received some new items in its collection of historical artifacts, including a rifle, diaries and handmade blankets, Cater said. It will offer Waterville-made products, such as chocolate bars and apple scented candles in the museum gift shop.
The museum also has a new website, douglascountymuseum.com, where an alphabetical list of pioneer families is being compiled, as well as maps and photos. Permission is needed before family history can go on the website.
Douglas County Historical Society's Thrift Store organizers are seeking volunteers. People can volunteer as their schedule allows. Additionally, the thrift store provides much of the funding for the museum and DCHS.
Zachow presented on the importance of preserving family histories. She wrote “The Diaries of Betty Cora Johnson, 1885. 1886, 1887, 1888, 1898 And the Diary of Lewis Hamilton Titchenal 1887.” The Titchenals settled at the base of Badger Mountain in the 1880s. The book is available on Amazon.
The Douglas County Historical Society's Thrift Store is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 113 W. Locust St., Waterville.
The Douglas County Museum is open May 25 to Sept. 30, according to its website.
