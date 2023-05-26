Douglas County Museum
Buy Now

Outside the Douglas County Museum at 124 W. Walnut St., Waterville. 

WATERVILLE — Inside the Douglas County Museum’s rock and gem collection, museum director Dr. Earl Cater dimmed the lights and aimed a UV flashlight at a glass case filled with rocks glowing green, orange, purple, and yellow.

Phosphorescent rocks and uranium glass

The Douglas County Museum's phosphorescent rocks and uranium glass collection.

 

The Douglas County Museum at 124 W Walnut St, Waterville, opened for the season from 11 to 5 p.m May 25. The museum operates Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30. Admission is free, but the museum accepts donations.

Waterville Dowser
Buy Now

The dowser statue greets visitors of the museum. It was designed and cast by local sculptor Richard Beyer of Pateros in 1996. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?